Zappos & Faryl Robin Team Up On a Size-Inclusive, Accessibly-Priced Summer Collection

Zappos.com and Faryl Robin today reveal a new partnership that kicks off with a size-inclusive, accessibly-priced summer launch.

The collection, which is called Faryl, features seven sandal styles available in 17 colors — and sizes ranging from 5 to 16.

“Faryl and I share the fundamental belief that every woman has a right to feel self confident regardless of age, body, shape or size,” said Karlyn Mattson, general manager of merchandise strategy for Zappos, who was an executive at Target when she first met the New York-based designer and entrepreneur.

“As women, we have a moral obligation to take care of other women,” added Faryl Robin Morse. “To go to another businesswoman and say, ‘We can do this, let’s take a stand together, [is empowering].” The pair first hatched the idea over lunch in New York and continued the conversation on the phone before they inked the final deal.

The collection retails from $39 to $69.

Morse said offering extended sizes is still atypical for most footwear players because of the extra costs associated with production and distribution. “Historically, it’s not financially favorable for typical brands to do this, so they don’t,” she said, noting that it’s rare to find sizes 11 to 16. “There is an entire community of women no one offers product to. Every woman — or any person who associates as a woman — should have what they need to feel beautiful.”

The price-value equation was also top of mind for both Zappos and Faryl Robin as they hammered out the details of the project. The collection retails from $39 to $69, an accessible price point for many consumers. “There’s a lot of pain in the world right now, but people are starting to pick back up with shopping. We want [our consumer] to give herself permission to buy,” Mattson said.

Size range from 5 to 16. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Morse — who launched her company in wake of the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks — said that the coronavirus pandemic added additional challenges when it came to getting the collection to the finish line. “It’s been a learning experience for all of us. Everything was complicated, and everything still happened,” she said, noting that her factory in China was supportive through it all.

Faryl Robin is working to donate 2,000 masks per week. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

For Mattson, the initiative embodies the mission of Zappos. “We’re always trying to make choices that [correspond] with our values, and first and foremost with our customer needs,” she said. “The idea of inclusivity aligns with what our [shopper] cares about.”

Moving forward, the companies will roll out monthly drops on Zappos.