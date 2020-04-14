The Number of Shoes Sold This Year Is Expected to Plunge — Here’s How Much

The coronavirus pandemic has had a seismic effect on economies around the world — and the shoe industry has not been immune to the impact.

According to a new survey by World Footwear, global footwear consumption this year is expected to decline 22.5% — a reduction of 5.1 billion pairs of shoes bought by consumers — as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 1.93 million people around the world and killed at least 120,900.

The majority of members of World Footwear’s expert panel — whose insights paint the picture for the global shoe industry — believe that the quantity of footwear sold will fall and prices of shoes will decrease. Perspectives are particularly negative in Europe, where member-panelists anticipate a 27% drop in footwear consumption, or about 908 million pairs. However, North America and Asia are also expected to see a respective 21% dip, equivalent to 696 million pairs, and 20%, or 2.4 billion pairs.

Beyond footwear, consumer prices as a whole are declining as the coronavirus suppresses demand for certain goods and services. In the U.S., the Labor Department on Friday reported that the consumer-price index posted its largest decline in five years for the month of March, when a nationwide lockdown led to a plunge in the costs of gasoline, hotel accommodations, airline tickets and apparel.

It remains to be seen whether consumers will be able to return to pre-coronavirus shopping habits following months of disruption and panic-buying. Several industry insiders and market watchers have suggested that the brick-and-mortar shutdown in the U.S. could continue for another two months and could potentially add up to big losses across the board.

