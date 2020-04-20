Inside Wolverine’s Big Executive Shakeup: 3 Execs Expand Duties + Top Roles Eliminated

The leadership team at Wolverine World Wide Inc. is undergoing a major shakeup.

After a few weeks of speculation, the company said today it is expanding the roles of three executives — Chris Hufnagel, Joelle Grunberg and Tom Kennedy — who will now head up multiple brands within the company’s portfolio.

Grunberg, who was named Sperry president in February, continues in that job — and will also now be responsible for Saucony, Keds and the Wolverine Kids Group.

Hufnagel, who has been with the firm for a decade, has been at the helm of Merrell since last September. In his new role, he will add responsibilities for Cat, Chaco and Hush Puppies.

Kennedy, who had been president of the Wolverine brand since February and previously sat at the helm of Sperry, is now responsible for Bates, Hytest and Harley Davidson Footwear.

“During this unprecedented period of economic disruption, we are making important changes to our leadership team and organizational structure to make the company more nimble and better positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead,” said chairman and CEO Blake Krueger in a statement. “This new structure will accelerate our biggest growth initiatives and strengthen our focus on DTC opportunities. We will also realize meaningful cost savings under the new structure.”

As reported Friday, Todd Spaletto is departing the company as president of Wolverine’s Michigan Group. That role will not be filled.

The company did not address the fate of specific brand heads, including Keds president Gillian Meek, Saucony president Anne Cavassa and Hush Puppies president Greg Tunney, but sources said they have left the company.

In February, Wolverine said it expected a revenue loss of $30 million in the first half due to the coronavirus, but has not updated its guidance since the situation has worsened.