Wish ATL to Start Contactless Pick-Up on Monday

Businesses have started to reopen in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the stay-at-home order for most residents, effective May 1. And standout sneaker boutique Wish ATL is starting to serve its nearby customers out of its physical store via contactless pick-up.

The boutique announced today on social media that starting Monday, it will begin contactless order pick ups from its 453 Moreland Avenue door (The Gallery) for locals to get their products without having to have them shipped. To do this, Wish ATL said local customers can shop via Wishatl.com and use an option on the checkout tab of the website to pick up at the store.

Customers can pick up their orders, according to Wish ATL, from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET and orders placed before 4:30 p.m. ET can be picked up same day.

“We are navigating each phase by recommendations from the CDC as well as our State Authorities to ensure a clean and safe environment for you and our team,” the retailer said in a social media statement.

A day after the stay-at-home order was lifted, sneaker shoppers flooded the Jimmy Jazz store at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall on Saturday after the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sold out online. Dozens of people, which were captured on video, stood in line outside the shop hoping to pick up the sneakers in person. The footage shows people tightly packed within a small area of the mall, which is in violation of CDC guidelines that ask individuals to keep 6 feet distance from each other.