How to Watch the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Livestream Free and What Will Be Different

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced a number of events to be canceled or postponed, however the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade isn’t one of them.

The annual celebration will go on as planned, but with some altercations amid the global health crisis.

Since 1924, millions of locals and visitors have made their way to the heart of New York City to take in the festive floats, lively marching bands and world-class performers that participate in the iconic event. This year, the retailer’s parade will take place on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Here’s everything to know about the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

How to Watch?

This year’s parade will air on NBC on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. Viewers can also watch the parade via livestream on YouTube.com/Verizon or on Verizon’s Twitter account.

Who is the Host?

“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will host for NBC and Mario Lopez is hosting the Verizon stream.

What COVID-19 Safety Protocols Have Been Put in Place?

Macy’s has partnered with the city and state of New York to create a plan that will carry out the highly anticipated tradition. This year, the production will not go marching down the normal 2.5-mile route in Manhattan. Instead, the parade will be reimagined and Macy’s will showcase the signature floats, balloons and performances in front of the retailer’s flagship store on 34th Street for the national television special on NBC and Telemundo.

In addition, all participants, staff and performers will be tested for the virus and undergo wellness checks prior to their big event. Participants will also stand at a social distance from each other.

The overall number of participants have been reduced by 88%.

Will There be Performers?

Dolly Parton perform at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Other performers include: AJR, Ally Brooke, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, The Goo Goo Dolls, Sofia Carson, Tori Kelly, Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Marching Band, Band of the City of New York Police Department and more.

Jimmy Fallon, Santa Claus, Roots, Patti Labelle, Noah Cyrus, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Karol G, Jordin Sparks and other stars will also be participating in the parade.

History

The parade is now in its 94th year. It was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 during World War II.