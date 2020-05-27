You Can Now Buy Used Clothing and Shoes at Walmart

As part of its ongoing push to bolster its fashion presence, Walmart has joined forces with ThredUp.

Beginning today, customers will be able to shop about 750,000 pre-owned items from ThredUp at Walmart.com/thredup, including women’s and children’s apparel, accessorizes, handbags and footwear. Shoppers will be able to return product for free to Walmart or ThredUp and will receive free shipping on orders worth $35 and up.

“We are excited to join forces with Walmart to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other. From Calvin Klein and Nike to Coach and Michael Kors, this digital partnership enhances Walmart’s fashion offering with fresh brands at amazing prices that their customers will love,” said Jenn Volk, ThredUp director of product management.

Over the past few years, Walmart has focused on expanding its fashion assortment — adding nearly 1,000 brands to its online assortment. In early 2017, the big-box chain snapped up Shoebuy (now Shoes.com) for about $70 million and outdoor apparel retailer Moosejaw for $51 million. It then made headlines when it purchased ModCloth in March 2017 for $50 million. Menswear label Bonobos also became a part of the company in a $310 million deal that July, and in October 2018, the chain acquired plus-size brand Eloquii for $100 million.

More recently, in September 2019, Walmart announced it was reviving defunct fashion brand Scoop as an in-house label, with size-inclusive apparel as well as footwear and handbags. The company added more than 600 brands to its lineup in 2019 alone, including exclusives such as Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and EV1 by Ellen DeGeneres.

Walmart joins a growing number of retailers in tapping into fashion re-commerce. According to ThredUp’s 2019 Fashion Resale Market trend report, the resale market is worth $24 billion today and is expected to hit $51 billion by 2023 — growing 21 times faster than traditional retail over the past three years. (This forecast does not take into account the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.) With resale on the rise, several traditional retailers have announced partnerships with ThredUp within the last 12 months.

Reebok and Abercrombie & Fitch joined forces with ThredUp in April, with shoppers able to trade in used threads for loyalty points at the former and credits at the latter. Additionally, ThredUp announced a partnership with Gap Inc. in February, wherein shoppers can send in used wares in exchange for credit to be used at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Janie and Jack. Plus, two department store chains — Macy’s and JCPenney — announced partnerships with ThredUp in August 2019.