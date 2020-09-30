Walmart Is Redesigning Its Stores — Here’s What They Look Like

Walmart is installing pick-up spaces at its parking lots as part of its new store redesign.

Walmart is giving its locations a makeover.

The big-box chain today announced that it was redesigning its stores with hopes to better integrate its brick-and-mortar, online and mobile experiences for shoppers. At the center of the overhaul is the company’s namesake app, which can now help customers navigate aisles and sections to find exactly what products they’re searching for in stores.

In a blog post, EVP and chief customer officer Janey Whiteside explained that the Bentonville, Ark.-based company was inspired by airport layouts: Bold signage greets shoppers both inside and outside outposts, while a store directory guides guests through the retailer’s dedicated in-store sections for electronics, toys, baby products and more.

“Developed through a customer-centric lens, the design creates an elevated experience that appeals to shoppers through a sleek design aesthetic, a layout that spotlights products and an end-to-end digital navigation that guides customers throughout their journeys,” Whiteside said. “By creating a system that acknowledges our app navigation from beginning to end, we create an optimized omni-experience for both customers and associates.”

A customer wearing a face mask views Walmart’s app while walking by a store directory. CREDIT: Mark A. Steele/Courtesy of Walmart

The locations feature self-checkout kiosks, as well as contactless payment solutions, including Walmart Pay, to limit contact between workers and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Select units will also have the company’s “Scan & Go” service available to shoppers.

Throughout 2020, Walmart plans to roll out the redesign to 200 Supercenters, plus some Health Centers and Neighborhood Markets. It expects that a total of 1,000 outposts — out of its 4,500 locations in the United States — will be redone by the end of the next fiscal year.

Inside a newly redesigned Walmart store. CREDIT: Mark A. Steele/Courtesy of Walmart

“We’re always listening to our customers and innovating our in-store, online and mobile experiences to meet and exceed their expectations,” Whiteside shared. “We want their time with us to be enjoyable, and we’re working hard to create ways for them easily toggle between shopping channels — or use them together.”