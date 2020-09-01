Walmart’s New Membership Program Means Free Same-Day Delivery, No Waiting in Lines and More Perks

Walmart’s highly anticipated membership program is arriving soon.

The big-box chain has finally unveiled the perks included in its long-rumored annual subscription service dubbed Walmart+. The program, which will roll out nationwide on Sept. 15, offers free same-day delivery on more than 160,000 products sold at its stores, from groceries and household essentials to tech and toys.

Presently, Walmart provides same-day delivery for $10 on orders with a $35 minimum. It also has a service called Delivery Unlimited, which allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members upon the program’s launch.

“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” chief customer officer Janey Whiteside said in a statement. “Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them. Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value.”

What’s more, Walmart+ will give subscribers the ability to use the Scan & Go service in its namesake app — a touch-free option that could benefit the retailer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Members can also get discounts on gas; they can save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations.

According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based company, the program’s list of benefits will expand “over time.” (Currently, it offers free curbside pickup, as well as provides options for next-day and two-day delivery.) An annual subscription costs $98 and a monthly membership is $12.95, while a 15-day free trial period is also offered.

“We know shopping should fit customers’ needs, not the other way around,” added Whiteside. “We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that. We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.”

Over the past few years, Walmart has taken measures aimed at better aligning its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels. It has also accelerated its competition against rival Amazon, with Walmart+ serving as an answer to Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year and has more than 150 million members.