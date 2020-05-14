Walmart and Moosejaw Team Up to Create Affordable Outdoor Gear and Apparel

With more people getting into the outdoors now than ever, retail giants Moosejaw and Walmart have teamed up to deliver two inclusivity-minded, price-conscious gear and clothing lines.

The new labels are Lithic, which is focused on backpacking and hiking equipment, and Allforth, which is all outdoor apparel. According to a statement, both Lithic and Allforth were created by Moosejaw’s design team who were able to “leverage the strength of the Walmart supply chain to provide its customers access to outdoor brands at affordable prices.”

Products from Lithic include tents, sleeping bags, cook sets, day-packs and backpacking packs, with prices ranging from $25 to $148. The men’s and women’s clothing from Allforth, which is made for people of every budget and body shape, includes pants, shorts, T-shirts and more made with performance materials and tech including breathable and water-wicking fabrics. Sizing will go from small to XXL and prices of the apparel will range from $15 to $35.

Both Lithic and Allforth, the retailers said, are designed to attract new participants “into the fun, community and health benefits of hiking and backpacking.”

“The outdoor industry will not grow without attracting a more diverse customer base, and diversity will not happen without inclusivity,” Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford said in a statement. “This step is just one of many that we must take as an industry to be more inclusive to people of all ethnicities, genders, sizes and economic backgrounds. Offering apparel and gear at more approachable price points can pave the way for a lifelong love of the outdoors. It is hard to ignore that during the past weeks, we have seen an entirely new group of consumers discover the outdoor experience for the first time. It is our job to keep this consumer engaged for the long haul.”

Lithic products can be bought via Moosejaw.com, Walmart.com, in Moosejaw stores and a pilot of 50 Walmart stores. Allforth is available on Walmart.com.

“The majority of Lithic and Allforth customers have never walked into their local gear store or visited a specialty website. Yet, they do visit Walmart.com or shop their local Walmart,” Comerford said in a statement. “That is where we will introduce them to our products and our outdoor activities. Lithic and Allforth present ideal entry points for people new to the outdoors because of the price points, ease of use, inclusive sizing and easily understood product descriptions. The brands will also be very attractive to a seasoned backpacker conscious of keeping costs down while updating his or her gear to the latest features and fabrics.”