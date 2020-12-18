You Can Now Shop Walmart Brands Like Champion and Kendall + Kylie on TikTok — Here’s How

Tonight, Walmart is hosting the first-ever shoppable livestream on TikTok.

The big-box chain announced yesterday that its hour-long Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular will take place tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the video-sharing social networking app. Shoppers will be able to snap up merchandise from brands like Champion, Jordache and Kendall + Kylie, as well as private labels Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans.

According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based company, 10 TikTok influencers from around the world — including Michael Le, or @justmaiko, who has 43.1 million followers on the platform — will don clothing, footwear and accessories from the retailer’s fashion portfolio. During the event, pins will pop up for those products, and viewers will be able to tap on them to add the items to their cart. They will then be directed to mobile checkout or have the option to look through their selections at the end of the event.

“We’re excited that we have the opportunity to be at the forefront of this innovation in a shoppable livestream — a first on TikTok in the U.S.,” said William White, chief marketing officer of the Walmart’s U.S. operations. “It gives us a new way to engage with users and reach potential new customers, while bringing our own brand of fun — with the help of fashion-loving TikTok creators — to the platform.”

Walmart has had its eye on TikTok since the summer, when it joined Microsoft’s bid to snap up the Chinese-owned video app in an effort to broaden its advertising and expand its third-party marketplace. After the tech giant’s discussions with TikTok parent ByteDance fell through, Walmart teamed up with Oracle to take a minority stake in a new U.S.-headquartered company called TikTok Global. (As part of the deal, Walmart will “bring its omnichannel retail capabilities” — including its e-commerce platform, order processing and advertising services — to the newly formed company.)

Over the past year, Walmart has been investing more resources behind innovative shopping solutions: Just yesterday, the retailer announced plans to use fully autonomous box trucks to make deliveries in its home state of Arkansas starting early next year. It also recently unveiled a redesign of its stores, with hopes to better integrate its brick-and-mortar, online and mobile experiences for shoppers.