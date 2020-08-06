Walmart’s Drive-in Theaters: Free Movie Tickets, Celebrity Appearances & More

As retailers look for innovative ways to connect with consumers during the pandemic, Walmart is cleverly tapping into one of summer’s biggest trends — drive-in movies. And customers can watch the films for free.

The retailer said it will roll out drive-in theaters at 160 Walmart Supercenter Locations across the country starting this month as part of a partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival. The film selection includes everything from “Friday Night Lights” to “Black Panther” to “Back to the Future.”

Outdoor cinemas will operate from Aug. 14 to Oct. 21, with 320 film showings. Go here for dates, times, movies and locations across the country. Tickets are free, but must be booked at advance. Gates open each day at 6 p.m., with the films beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, in a statement. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

Drew Barrymore will serve as virtual host for all events. Other big names, including Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz, will also pop in, either virtually or in person.

The retailer is touting its pick-up and delivery services as ways for shoppers to stock up on concessions for their movie outings.

Due to its status as an essential retailer, Walmart continued to operate throughout the coronavirus pandemic. As customers bought more household supplies and other items during government-mandated lockdowns, Walmart ramped up its hiring efforts in mid-March, adding tens of thousands of workers to its ranks.