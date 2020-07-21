Walmart Pays Out Even More in Cash Bonuses to Store Workers — Here’s How Much

Walmart is delivering another round of cash bonuses to store workers.

The big-box chain announced today its plans to award $300 to full-time hourly associates at its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, as well as $150 to part-time and temporary employees. Drivers, managers and assistant managers are also eligible to take home bonuses, although the company did not provide a specific figure.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace — they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner said in a statement. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

The latest investment, which amounts to roughly $428 million, marks Walmart’s third round of bonuses since the coronavirus outbreak took hold in the United States. (So far this year, the company said it has provided $1.1 billion in bonuses.) To qualify, workers must have been employed by the retailer as of July 31 and will receive the payouts on Aug. 20.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” Sam’s Club president and CEO Kathryn McLay added in a statement. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”

Due to its status as an essential retailer, Walmart continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 health crisis even in hard-hit states and localities. Since mid-March, the Bentonville, Ark.-based business has ramped up its hiring efforts as an influx of consumers turned to its locations across the country to stock up on household supplies and other necessities.

Coronavirus-panicked shoppers drove the chain to a better-than-expected quarter: In May, it reported a 10% surge in same-store sales — led by strength in food, health and wellness products and other general merchandise categories. It also logged adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 and revenues that jumped 8.6% to $134.62 billion. (Market watchers had forecasted EPS of $1.17 and sales of $130.31 billion.)

In addition to the bonuses, Walmart announced that it will shutter all stores, including Sam’s Club locations, on Thanksgiving Day this year. It plans to operate regular hours the day before, on Nov. 25, and expects to share more details about business hours on Friday, Nov. 27, at a later date.