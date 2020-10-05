What Is Walmart’s Big Save Event — And What Does It Have in Common With Amazon’s Prime Day?

Walmart has delivered an answer to rival Amazon’s Prime Day: Big Save.

The big-box retailer announced that its event would run from Oct. 11 to 15 — starting two full days before and lasting one day longer than its competitor’s annual shopping extravaganza. The online sale is expected to offer apparel and accessories, as well as electronics, home goods, cosmetics and more items at significant markdowns.

According to the company, some of the merchandise to be discounted will include Hunter’s original tall rain boots for women, which will drop $20 to $59.99; a printed maxi shirtdress from Scoop, formerly $59 and will be $39.99; and a Roku media player for $69 instead of $79.

What’s more, customers are able to receive free two-day shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items. Select products can also get delivered the next day for free, while others are available for in-store pickup.

Mid-October is shaping up to be a busy holiday shopping month: Last week, Amazon confirmed that its Prime Day would take place over the course of two days on Oct. 13 and 14. Normally hosted in mid-July, the event was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and is the latest that Amazon has ever held Prime Day. It is also the first time it occurs in the company’s fourth quarter, which also includes two of the year’s biggest days for retail: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Just a day later, Target revealed that it would also host its Deal Days on Oct. 13 and 14, as well as offer Black Friday-like pricing throughout the month of November. It added that it would provide one million more deals this holiday season than it did last year, plus extend its Price Match Guarantee.

The announcement of Walmart’s Big Save event comes just over a month after the Bentonville, Ark.-based chain unveiled the perks included in its long-rumored annual subscription service dubbed Walmart+. The program, which rolled out nationwide on Sept. 15, offers free same-day delivery on more than 160,000 products sold at its stores, from groceries and household essentials to tech and toys. (It also competes with Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year and has more than 150 million members.) It remains to be seen if Walmart+ subscribers will get more perks or deals than non-members.