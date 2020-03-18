Walmart Is Putting $25M Toward the Coronavirus Fight — This Is How It Will Be Distributed

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are pitching in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retail giant yesterday announced a $25 million commitment to go toward organizations on the “front lines” in fighting the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

“In times of need, we see communities come together to do extraordinary things. This pandemic is no different,” Walmart Foundation president and Walmart EVP and chief sustainability officer Kathleen McLaughlin said in a release. “We hope these grants will help to expand critical response efforts as we continue to work together to address the impact of COVID-19.”

Grants will be split across a variety of organizations, with $10 million going toward food banks, school meal programs and providing access to food for underserved populations; $10 million geared toward local efforts in the U.S. and internationally and the final $5 million earmarked for global efforts in preventing, identifying and managing the outbreak.

Related Trump Temporarily Shutters Canadian Border -- But Says It Won't Impact Trade Mall of America, Jimmy Choo + More Fashion Stores Closing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis CFDA Fashion Awards, the Met Gala & All the Major Events Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon appeared alongside President Donald Trump last week as Trump declared a national state of emergency — a measure aimed at tapping the federal government’s ability to offer up to $50 billion in aid to state and local governments.

Taking the podium after Trump, McMillon said that the retailer is reserving space in its parking lots for coronavirus testing, adding that the company will aid in coronavirus preventative measures as needed.

As a purveyor of essentials such as groceries and key household goods, Walmart is exempt from store closure policies that have seen many retailers temporarily shuttering their doors. However, the chain has cut back on hours at some of its stores for the time being to allow for more frequent restocking as well as cleaning and sanitization. Additionally, Walmart has implemented emergency leave procedures for now to prevent sick associates from coming into work, including waiving its attendance policy and ensuring quarantined employees will receive up to two weeks pay.

Internationally, there have been more than 203,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with over 8,200 deaths recorded. In the U.S., nearly 6,500 people have been sickened, with the death toll yesterday climbing to over 100.

Want more?

Coronavirus Is Forcing Companies to Embrace Remote Working — These Digital Tools Keep Employees Talking