Versace Presses Pause on Cruise 2021 Show Over Coronavirus

Versace has added its name to the growing list of designer labels that have postponed or canceled cruise 2021 shows amid coronavirus concerns.

The Italian brand said on Thursday that it would press pause on its cruise 2021 show, which had been scheduled for May 16 and was to be held at a to-be-announced U.S. venue.

In a statement, the brand said it was “conscious of the need to prioritize the health and safety of its guests and employees,” adding that it would “inform all parties involved on new plans as soon as possible.”

As of Thursday afternoon ET, there are over 95,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed globally, with over 3,300 deaths reported. Although the majority of cases have been recorded in mainland China, the virus has now spread to over 80 countries and territories — with Italy, South Korea and Iran among those hardest hit. In the U.S., there are now over 200 cases confirmed, with 11 fatalities.

The fashion calendar appears to be in flux as brands assess the evolving situation surrounding the coronavirus. This week, Gucci announced it would not hold its cruise 2021 show, which had been scheduled for May in San Francisco. Giorgio Armani decided not to hold its cruise show in Dubai this April, instead choosing to hold a runway event in November; and Ralph Lauren canceled its fall 2021 show in New York City. Chanel’s May 7 show in Capri, Italy is still on the calendar for now, as is Dior’s May 9 event in Lecce, Italy.

Fashion weeks across Asia, in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, have also been canceled or rescheduled due to the outbreak. And despite buying appointments typically extending through mid-March, some showrooms in Europe have decided to close shop early in the wake of retailers issuing travel restrictions or bans on their employees.