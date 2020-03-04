Veja Opens First US Store in NYC & It’s Just as Sustainable as Its Sneakers

Veja is doubling down on its commitment to sustainability. The eco-friendly sneaker brand, which counts Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes as fans, is launching its first store in the United States and it goes beyond retail.

Located in New York’s Nolita neighborhood, the Veja store brings sustainability to life by keeping it simple, minimal and refined with limited waste. The store has an unfinished feel, leaving it as rough as possible.

“A used wooden floor tells a story, and it’s also far more ecological to try to keep everything,” co-founder Sébastien Kopp said in a release. Plus, the store’s electricity is 100% renewable with wind energy provided by Abest.

Inside Veja’s NYC store, located at 205 Mulberry St. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In addition to a display of Veja sneakers, for men, women and kids, a video offers shoppers a chance to hear the brand’s story and mission, and shows the entire process of how its shoes are made.

Beginning next month, the shop will also host monthly panels, discussions and activations that focus on transparency, climate initiatives and sustainability.

Veja collaborated with New York architect Paul Van Der Grient of WXY Studio for the store’s interior design. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The New York store launch comes four months after Veja made its brick-and-mortar debut 15 years after its launch in Paris. The brand started by deconstructing a typical sneaker and rebuilding it in a more socially and ecologically balanced way, and it approached the store concept in a similar manner. Kopp told FN at the time, “Our way of making a store is to undo everything until you’re left with a shell, and then use what can be saved.”