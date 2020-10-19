Vans Reveals Its Second MoMA Collection Featuring the Renowned Work of Four Beloved Artists

Update: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. ET

After delivering the debut collection in September, Vans and The Museum of Modern Art are delivering a second lineup of collaborative shoes and apparel. This time, the looks are inspired by the work of Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock, Lybov Popova and Faith Ringgold.

“Our collaboration with MoMA is a true partnership that involved working together to select both the works and footwear to ensure an authentic connection between the art and the canvas footwear models we chose,” Vans head of global footwear design for lifestyle footwear Angie Dita said in a statement. “Faith Ringgold worked closely with both the Vans design and MoMA teams to story tell through the details, bringing in quilted borders to contextualize her work atop Vans.”

Included in the lineup is the Vans Era with a print of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream 1895” on its canvas panels, which is also found on an Old Skool backpack, T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

Watch on FN

Also, Jackson Pollock’s “One: Number 31, 1950” is executed on the Vans Authentic via all-over application on the canvas upper and sidewalls. The imagery is also used on a digitally-printed short sleeve button-down shirt and a camper-style hat.

For Lybov Popova, Vans used “Untitled, 1917” on the Sk8-Hi silhouette. The medial and lateral sides of the sneaker feature the work, which is also used on the brand’s fleece and ringer T-shirt.

Lastly, Faith Ringgold’s “Woman Free Yourself 1971” dresses the left side of the Vans Era and “Freedom Woman Now 1971” is used for the right. The work of Ringgold is also featured on a reversible bucket hat and long sleeve T-shirt. The only artist with two shoes, Vans used Ringgold’s “Seven Passages to a Flight” on the Classic Slip-On.

The second Vans x MoMA lineup arrives Nov. 11 via Vans.com, at Vans stores, MoMA Design Stores, Store.moma.org and at select retailers including Nordstrom.com.

Vans x MoMA x Lybov Popova “Untitled, 1917.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans x MoMA x Edvard Munch “The Scream 1895” Era. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans x MoMA x Faith Ringgold “Woman Free Yourself 1971” and “Freedom Woman Now 1971” Era. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

What We Originally Reported Sept. 30, 2020

The Museum of Modern Art is housing a collection of Vans footwear, apparel and accessories — aptly inspired by artworks from some of the gallery’s most prominent artists.

Today, the New York City-based MoMA and the skatewear brand announced the release of their limited-edition collaboration in a two-part series of products slated for release this fall. The first launch, which debuted today at the MoMA Design Store in SoHo, is composed of items featuring iconic works from Salvador Dalí, Claude Monet and Vasily Kandinsky.

“MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression,” said MoMA associate director of licensing and partnerships Robin Sayetta. “We pursue a limited number of product collaborations, and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network.”

Inside the MoMA x Vans store. CREDIT: Courtesy of MoMA Design Store

One of the surrealist Dalí’s most recognized paintings, “The Persistence of Memory 1931,” is interpreted onto the medial and lateral panels of the Vans Old Skool Twist, which comes with a distorted foxing stripe at the sole that can also be found on the brand’s long-sleeve tee and pullover pieces.

Separately, Monet’s impressionist French countryside-inspired “Water Lilies 1914-1926” appears atop the Vans Authentic sneaker, along with a hat and hoodie, while Kandinsky, a pioneer of abstract art, has his “Orange 1923” design on Vans’ Classic Slip-On’s canvas uppers as well as a short-sleeve tee, crewneck and snapback hat.

A look at the MoMA x Vans collection of footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy of MoMA Design Store

The initial release also includes a 10-piece assortment of MoMA-branded shoes like the new ComfyCush Old Skool and Era silhouettes, plus clothing and accessories — all of which showcase a colorful interpretation of Vans’ checkerboard print.

What’s more, the collaboration comes with branded products exclusive to children and toddlers: Beyond tees and a backpack, Vans and MoMA educators introduced a Classic Slip-On with hook-and-loop shapes that allows kids to customize their shoes, while the Old Skool features a special hang tag affixed with a color wheel to help familiarize children with color theory.

Another MoMA x Vans installment is scheduled to drop in November, with designs from artists Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock, Lybov Popova and Faith Ringgold. The collection can be shopped at Vans.com, Vans stores, MoMA Design Store outposts, Store.MoMA.org and select retail locations where Vans are sold, including Nordstrom.com and the Nordstrom flagship store in New York City.