Vans Is Offering a Discount to Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Several high-profile footwear companies have offered discounts throughout the coronavirus crisis to healthcare workers, and now Vans is the latest brand to do so.

Available now through May 25, the California-based skate label said “as a show of our gratitude” it is offering U.S. healthcare workers and first responders 30% off a one-time purchase.

The healthcare workers the discount is available to includes doctors, nurses, technicians, medical researchers and hospital workers. First responders includes EMTs, firefighters and police officers.

To be eligible for the discount, Vans is requiring people to verify healthcare worker or first responder status via SheerID, and after being verified the company will send a single-use promo code that can be used on Vans.com.

There are certain restrictions for the discount, which includes the purchase of gift cards and items on the brand’s Foot the Bill custom footwear program.

This isn’t the first initiative Vans has implemented as of late to help those impacted by COVID-19. On April 3, the company announced it would help 80 small, independent businesses with its “Foot The Bill” initiative, which will sell the custom-made designs of those retailers on the Vans Customs section of its website via the Vans.com/footthebill landing page. The net proceeds, according to Vans, will go directly to these businesses.

“My father, Paul Van Doren, always said that we were a people company that made shoes. Now more than ever, it’s important to support the people that provide spaces for communities around the world to be creative and come together,” Vans VP of events and promotions Steve Van Doren said in a statement. “We were once a small business and wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of these partners. We hope to rally together with our consumers to lend a helping hand to those that are in need.”