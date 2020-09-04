Under Armour to Close Its Stores on Thanksgiving

Under Armour has joined the growing list of brands and retailers that will close on Thanksgiving.

In a move that Under Armour said will benefit more than 6,000 retail workers throughout its 179 retail locations in the U.S., the Baltimore-based athletic giant announced today that all domestic UA Brand House and UA Factory House retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Stores, according to the brand, will reopen the following day — which is Black Friday — “in accordance with their respective mall hours.”

“This entire year has been unpredictable and for all of us, challenging in our own ways,” Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement. “It’s important to take the time to acknowledge and celebrate the wins that we’ve accomplished throughout 2020. For that, we’re closing our stores to give our retail teammates a chance to pause and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday before finishing out the year strong.”

Frisk continued, “We’re very appreciative of all of our teammates who continue to safely serve our customer’s journey in keeping fitness and staying healthy top of mind during these times of uncertainty. This momentary break in retail ensures our teammates the opportunity to focus on their well-being and loved ones.”

Under Armour, however, isn’t the only player in the athletic space that will shutter for the day. Other athletic powerhouses that will be closed on Thanksgiving include Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods.