Under Armour Is Temporarily Closing All North American Stores Due to the Coronavirus

Amid increasing concerns about the novel coronavirus, Under Armour has added its name to the growing list of retailers temporarily shutting down outposts.

The Baltimore-based athletic giant today announced that it will close all North American stores from March 16 through March 28 “because the health and safety of our teammates, athletes and customers is our top priority.” According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company had 19 brand stores and 169 factory stores in North America as of December 2019, with 388 leased stores globally.

“We are monitoring the situation globally, and closure decisions are being made on a country-by-country basis as necessary to protect our teammates and customers,” the brand wrote in a statement emailed to FN. “We welcome customers to continue to visit UnderArmour.com.”

Under Armour said it will pay all employees while doors remain closed. At its corporate offices and distribution centers, Under Armour says it has implemented “enhanced cleanliness and sanitation steps.” The company is offering work from home and flexible attendance options for employees.

As global concerns about the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, increase, a number of brands have chosen to temporarily close outposts, including fellow sportswear giant Nike. Other fashion and footwear retailers, including yoga brand Lululemon, sustainable sneaker label Allbirds and teen mall staple Urban Outfitters have also announced their decisions to close down stores this weekend.

Globally, there are more than 162,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with over 6,000 deaths recorded. In the United States, over 3,200 people have been sickened with COVID-19 with about 60 fatalities.

