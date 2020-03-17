Ugg and Sanuk Stores Are Now Closed as Coronavirus Ravages US Retailers

Deckers Brands has joined the growing list of retailers that have announced store closures amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the footwear distributor confirmed that it was temporarily shuttering its Ugg stores in North America and the Sanuk store in Orlando, Fla. through the end of the month. Retail employees at those locations will continue to receive pay and benefits during the two-week period until March 31.

Corporate employees, on the other hand, have been asked to work from home if possible. (The company added that will continue to address the needs of its global offices and make adjustments as needed.)

“Amidst the challenges being faced by communities across the globe, we are unified in navigating this unprecedented event together,” said president and CEO Dave Powers. “We are taking precautions and adhering to advice given by expert agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization. Deckers is diligently working through these times with empathy, discipline and a focus on our long-term goals.”

Deckers added that its e-commerce operations for Ugg.com and Sanuk.com as well as brands Hoka One One, Teva and Koolaburra remain open to customers. Its fulfillment and distribution centers are expected to continue shipping products and have imposed “increased precautionary health and safety measures” as enforced by health authorities.

Retailers across the fashion and footwear industries — including department store chain Nordstrom, athletic giant Nike and specialty shoemaker Steve Madden — have also temporarily closed their outposts across the country as a precaution.

According to data from Johns Hopkins experts, more than 187,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and nearly 7,500 have died. In the United States, upwards 4,600 cases of the virus have been detected and the death toll has now reached 80.

Want more?

5 Tips for Making a Shoe Donation During the Coronavirus Crisis

These Retailers Are Paying Workers While Closed Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak