You Can Buy Rare Travis Scott Sneakers and Tour Merch at This LA Pop-Up Shop

Getting any Travis Scott sneaker collab for retail price is next to impossible, but fans of the rap star will have the chance to buy them for resale — as well as other merchandise from the artist — at the new Stadium Goods and Fred Segal pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

Stadium Goods reworked its ongoing pop-up at the Fred Segal flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood to feature the rapper’s rare and hard-to-find footwear and “Astroworld” tour apparel. It is open now and there is no closing date for the shop.

The sneakers available for purchase in the pop-up include his Nike SB Dunk Low collab, the Nike Viotech Dunk Low, which Scott was photographed wearing before the Swoosh rereleased the 2002 classic, and the Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry,” which is rumored to have inspired the design of his mocha and pink Air Jordan 1.

Aside from footwear, the shop will be selling his “Sicko Mode” outerwear and the New York Knicks-themed T-shirt that was exclusive to his tour stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

A look inside the Travis Scott-themed Stadium Goods x Fred Segal pop-up shop in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The Scott-themed shop is the fourth theme for the Stadium Goods and Fred Segal experience, which started in October 2019. Other themes include the Stadium Goods x Smalls Studio Tie Dye collaboration in October, “Urban Outdoors” in November and a selection of classic Supreme items for its 25th anniversary in December.

