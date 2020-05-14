Tjmaxx.com Is Open Again — Here’s a Tip to Help You Score Deals

As TJ Maxx sees strong demand at some of its reopened brick and mortar stores across the country, it also is stirring up excitement online.

Here’s a tip to scoring deals: You must hit Tjmaxx.com in the morning because there is a daily cap on orders as the company gets digital operations back and running. “We’re limiting orders each day … Thanks for your patience,” a message on the site reads.

Unlike many retailers, TJ Maxx closed down the flagship site — and other company digital banners like Marshalls.com — while stores were closed.

Now as it reopens, the off-price giant has implemented stricter safety measures across the operation — and cautioned consumers that there could be some shipping delays.

A TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla earlier this year. CREDIT: Alan Diaz/Shutterstock

“Due to the additional health and wellness practices we have introduced in our online fulfillment center, you may experience delays in the processing and shipping of your order,” the company said on the site.

TJ Maxx also is implementing new measures in its brick-and-mortar locations, which operate in nine countries. “No matter where people live in the world, we want our associates and customers to feel confident when they come back to work or shop in our stores,” said Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Cos. in a letter last week.

In the past several days, customers have been posting their experiences at TJ Maxx on social media, with some stores appearing to be crowded. Others have large lines outside.

TJ Maxx said it is asking consumers to wear face coverings while shopping and adhere to new social distancing policies.

The retailer is well positioned to emerge strongly from the crisis, according to insiders, given the large amount of inventory piling up across the market. As major department stores cancel or slash orders, brands from all corners of the market will look to off pricers to help them unload some of the product.