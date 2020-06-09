All the Details on TJ Maxx, Marshalls Store Reopenings by State

When the coronavirus pandemic swept the United States, many loyal TJ Maxx and Marshalls customers had to wait months before they could shop the stores again.

Like many retailers, the company closed of all its stores, in addition to its distribution centers and offices, as well as both its U.S. and United Kingdom e-commerce sites.

Since May 2, the company has started opening back up its doors in states and localities where stay-at-home orders have been either lifted. It has reopened more than 1,600 outposts around the world, and in the U.S., it has fully or partially reopened in more than 25 states. (Its online platforms are also operational, though there were some disruptions last month.) The retailer expects that it could be “mostly reopened” by the end of June.

While many outposts are up in running, most have new hours to coincide with safety measures, with the majority operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Texas and Florida stores are open until 8 p.m.

Keep scrolling to see all the details on TJ Maxx and Marshalls reopenings by state.

Alabama

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors ages 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Arizona

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors ages 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Arkansas

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors ages 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

California

There have been temporary closures throughout the state, most notably in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento surrounding areas. However, store are open in Redding, Roseville, Stockton, Lincoln, Chico, Fairfield, Redding, Rocklin, Placerville, Manteca, Modesto, Turlock, Paso Robles, Bakersfield, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Hanford, Arroyo Grande, Madera, Santa Maria, Costa Mesa, Redlands, Tustin,, Rancho Cucamonga, Moreno Valley, Oxnard, Orange, Chino, Moorpark, San Bernardino, Upland, Palm Desert, San Clemente, Anaheim, Temecula, Riverside, Santa Ana and more. Check your local stores for time openings and updates.

Colorado

All of TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores have reopened with the exception of 16th St Mall and Durango’s TJ Maxx locations, which are temporarily closed.

Connecticut

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors ages 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Delaware

All locations are temporarily closed.

District of Columbia

All locations are temporarily closed.

Florida

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-10am for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk. The stores are open until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Georgia

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Hawaii

All stores are open.

Idaho

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Illinois

All locations are open, outside of Chicago where city stores remain closed. The Schererville location offers dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-10am for seniors.

Indiana

TJ Maxx Indianapolis’s 50 N Illinois St. location remains closed, along with Marshalls in Noblesville, Indiana. All other stores have reopened with many offering dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors.

Iowa

All stores are open with temporary hours starting at 10 a.m., to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Majority of stores are offering dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Kansas

All stores are open with the majority offering dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Kentucky

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Louisiana

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Maine

All locations are temporarily closed.

Maryland

All locations are temporarily closed.

Massachusetts

All locations are temporarily closed.

Michigan

Most locations are temporarily closed, with exception to TJ Maxx in Marquette, Michigan City, Traverse City, Gaylord and Cadillac, as well as Marshalls in Petoskey and Escanaba, which are now open.

Minnesota

The state still has a majority of stores closed near Minneapolis. TJ Maxx is, however, open in Duluth, Bemidji, Baxtor, Rochestor, St. Cloud and Coon Rapids while Marshalls is open in Rochester, Austin, St. Cloud, Monticello, Blaine and Lakeville.

Mississippi

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Missouri

All stores are open, with exception to Marshalls in Springfield, which is closed.

Montana

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Nebraska

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Nevada

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

New Hampshire

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

New Jersey

All locations are temporarily closed.

New Mexico

All stores are open, with exception to TJ Maxx in Springfield, which is closed, along with Marshalls in Roswell, which is also closed.

New York

All locations are temporarily closed.

North Carolina

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

North Dakota

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Ohio

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Oklahoma

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Oregon

Stores in major cities such as Beavertown and Portland have remained closed. Reopenings have begun in McMinnville, Happy Valley, Woodburn, Warrenton, Corvallis and Salem.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia and surrounding city locations are still temporarily closed. However, stores have opened in Pittsburgh, Homestead, Hanover, York, Altoona, Mechanicsburg, State College and other nearby locations.

Rhode Island

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

South Carolina

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

South Dakota

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Tennessee

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Texas

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-10am for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk. The stores are open until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Utah

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Vermont

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Virginia

All stores are open.

Washington

All locations are temporarily closed, with expectation to two locations in Spokane.

West Virginia

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.

Wisconsin

Stores are temporarily closed in Madison, Sun Prairie, Janesville and Middleton. All other locations are open.

Wyoming

All stores are open with dedicated shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors aged 60 and over and those who are at greater risk.