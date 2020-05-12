TJ Maxx Reopening: With Safety in the Spotlight, Some Stores Attract Crowds

It appears that many TJ Maxx shoppers are eager to get back to bargain hunting.

As the off-price chain reopens stores in many markets across the country, there is social media evidence that some stores are already seeing crowds.

In photos posted on twitter, a TJ Maxx store in Arkansas appeared to be packed with shoppers on Sunday. Some weren’t wearing masks as they browsed the racks.

Like every other retailer, TJX Companies, the parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls has unveiled stepped up safety measures as it reopens stores in nine countries. “No matter where people live in the world, we want our associates and customers to feel confident when they come back to work or shop in our stores,” Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Cos. wrote in a May 9 letter.

The protocols for employees include required use of face masks while working and implementing social distancing work practices. Protective shields have been installed at cash registers and social distancing markers are being used to space out lines. There are also new rules for handling merchandise returns and enhanced cleaning through the stores.

With businesses opening for Phase One, lots of people are out shopping today. This is the line for TJ Maxx on battl… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) May 09, 2020

The enhanced safety measures will be key in an environment that features racks of clothes that are often positioned closely together.

Several insiders have speculated that TJ Maxx will benefit from the increased inventory that nearly every vendor has on hand after many retailers cancelled orders amid the pandemic.

TJX said that starting April 11, it was furloughing the “majority” of its store and distribution centers in the U.S. and taking “comparable” actions with respect to a portion of its non-U.S. workforce. According to its website, TJX operates more than 4,300 stores with roughly 270,000 associates.

This morning, the TJ Maxx e-commerce site featured a message that said, “We’ve reached our order limit for the day. Thank you for your patience as we get back up and running.” (The site had been closed for several weeks as part of the pandemic response.)

FN reached out to TJX for additional comment on the reopening process.