The North Face Is Keeping Its 115 Stores in North America Closed Until at Least Early May

With the uncertainty the coronavirus has caused, The North Face announced today that it is keeping its North American stores closed until at least early May.

The VF Corp.-owned outdoor company said today in a statement that it will keep its stores closed with a tentative re-open date of May 4 out of concern for the health and safety of its workers. The North Face has 115 stores in North America.

The brand also stated that it is listening to local government recommendations for retail closures in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Aside from its temporary shuttering of stores, The North Face announced that it is committing $1 million through its Explore Fund to support outdoor communities worldwide, specifically to areas that are in greatest need to recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, it is committing to donating 60,000 gloves to healthcare professionals and first responders in Colorado, where the company is based.

The health crisis has been harsh to the outdoor market. On April 2, leading industry expo Outdoor Retailer announced the cancelation of its summer show in Denver, which was scheduled for June 23-25.

“This is an unprecedented situation. In a world with so much uncertainty right now, we can take steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and support our industry through these challenging times,” Outdoor Retailer SVP and show director Marisa Nicholson said in a statement.

On March 30, Grassroots Outdoor Alliance announced the cancelation of its spring Connect show, which was scheduled for June 12-15 in Knoxville, Tenn.

