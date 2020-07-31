Here Are All the Tax-Free Weekends Happening This Month

As the coronavirus continues to hammer the U.S. economy, American families are in more need than ever for budget-friendly deals, especially now that it’s time to stock up on clothes and gear for the fall school season.

In some parts of the country, the 2020-21 school year will be conducted remotely, however parents of kids age K-12 are still expected to spend a total of $28.1 billion this season, or roughly $529 per student.

To help families with their back-to-school shopping, more than a dozen states are hosting tax-free holidays this year. Typically, these holidays last for a weekend (or in the more generous states, a full week), during which no sales taxes are applied to specific items, such as apparel, shoes, accessories, backpacks, school supplies and computers.

Alabama already held its tax holiday in July, but the majority of states have scheduled their events for throughout August. Check out the list below for all the important dates and details in your state.

ARKANSAS

Dates: Aug. 1-2, 2020

• Clothing and footwear under $100

• Clothing accessories and equipment under $50

• School supplies, including art supplies and instructional materials

CONNECTICUT

Dates: Aug. 16-22, 2020

• Clothing or footwear costing less than $100 per item (excluding athletic or protective clothing, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories)

FLORIDA

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• Clothing, footwear and certain accessories for $60 or less

• School supplies selling for $15 or less

• The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories

IOWA

Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2020

• Clothing or footwear priced under $100 (excluding athletic or protective clothing, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories)

MARYLAND

Dates: Aug. 9-15, 2020

• Clothing or footwear priced $100 or less

• The first $40 of any backpack purchase

MASSACHUSETTS

Dates: Aug. 29-30, 2020

• Retail items of up to $2,500 purchased for personal use

MISSISSIPPI

Dates: July 31-Aug. 1, 2020

• Clothing, footwear or school supplies under $100.00 per item (excluding accessories such as as jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, briefcases and similar items)

MISSOURI

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• Clothing valued at $100 or less

• School supplies that do not exceed $50 per purchase

• Computer software valued at $350 or less

• Personal computers and associated devices under $1,500

• Graphing calculators under $150

NEW MEXICO

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• Clothing and shoes priced under $100 per item

• Desktop, laptop, tablets or notebook computers under $1,000

• Computer hardware under $500

• School supplies under $30 per unit

OHIO

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• Clothing priced at $75 or less

• School supplies under $20 per item

• School instructional materials priced at $20 or less

OKLAHOMA

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• Clothing or footwear costing less than $100 per item (excluding athletic or protective clothing, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• School supplies used for school assignments, apparel, electronics and bed and bath items, at any price

• Items can be purchased new or used

TENNESSEE

Dates: July 31-Aug. 2, 2020

• Clothing and shoes that costs $200 or less per item (excluding jewelry, handbags, sports and recreational equipment)

• School and art supplies priced at $200 or less per item

• Personal computers, tablets, smart phones, TVs and video game consoles with a price of $3,000 or less

TEXAS

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• Clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100

VIRGINIA

Dates: Aug. 7-9, 2020

• School supplies under $20 per item

• Clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item