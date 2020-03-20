As Coronavirus Upends Life in America, Tax Day Is Moving to July 15

Tax Day in April is one of the few constants — but in 2020, nothing is certain. With the coronavirus upending life for every American, the U.S. government said today it is moving the tax deadline to July 15 from April 15.

That means individuals and businesses will have three extra months to file their taxes without interest or penalties, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

The moves comes as the Trump administration and Congress continue to discuss stimulus packages for Americans, with the focus on delivering checks directly to residents.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a multibillion dollar emergency package that boosts unemployment insurance and guarantees free testing for COVID-19.

