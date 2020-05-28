Target Is Shutting Down More Than a Dozen Minneapolis Stores ‘Until Further Notice’ After Looting

People walk past a destroyed and grafitti-covered Target store that was looted during mostly peaceful protests over the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Target is shutting down more than a dozen stores in the Minneapolis-St.Paul area after one of its outposts in the city experienced looting on Wednesday as individuals gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.

The big box chain announced today that the following 14 stores will be closed “until further notice:”

North St. Paul

West St. Paul

East St. Paul

St. Paul Highland Park

St. Paul Midway

Minneapolis Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis Lake Street

Minneapolis Dinkytown

Minneapolis Uptown

Oakdale

Roseville

Brooklyn Park

Knollwood

St. Louis Park

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

Video and photos that hit social media on Wednesday depicted the scene at a Target store located near Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters. Dozens of people at the store were shown hauling out items such as televisions, snacks and kitchen utensils. Images from inside of the looted store displayed garbage strewn about the floor, empty shelves and overturned displays.

Scores of individuals gathered, mostly peacefully, in Minneapolis on Wednesday to protest the killing of Floyd’s killing. A 46-year-old unarmed black man, Floyd was killed on Monday by a white Minneapolis police officer, Devin Chauvin, after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. A video taken of the incident showed Floyd telling the officer he was unable to breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers who were involved in Floyd’s death have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident has sparked outrage across the country — including from notable individuals such as LeBron James, Cardi B and President Donald Trump.