These Target Stores Are Closed ‘Until Further Notice’ Because of Looting

Target announced that it will be temporarily shutting down six locations after experiencing looting at several of its stores.

The retailer has announced the closure of the following six outposts “until further notice”:

Broadway Oakland, Calif.

Buckhead South Atlanta, Ga.

South Loop Chicago, Ill.

Lake Street Minneapolis, Minn.

Uptown Minneapolis, Minn.

Washington Square W Philadelphia, Pa.

The decision comes as the nation — and particularly Target’s hometown community of Minneapolis — continues to mourn the death of George Floyd. An unarmed black man, Floyd, 46, was killed by a white Minneapolis Police Department officer on May 25. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been filed from the police force and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In addition to temporarily closing half a dozen doors, Target has scaled back store hours at a number of units nationwide as it looks to prevent looting. Businesses have been hit by looters from coast to coast — with the Lake Street Minneapolis Target, located a short distance from where Floyd was killed, hit on Wednesday during protests at the nearby Third Precinct police headquarters.

Target says it hopes to rebuild and reopen the Lake Street store in late 2020. In addition, the retailer is working to provide basic first-aid supplies, food and basic essential to the Twin Cities community through partnering with local organizations. What’s more, all temporarily shut units, the company is paying workers for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 pay boosts. Workers will also be able to work at other Target outposts in the area.

“It’s hard to see now, but the day will come for healing — and our team will join our hearts, hands and resources in that journey,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a statement. “Since we opened our doors, Target has operated with love and opportunity for all. And in that spirit, we commit to contributing to a city and community that will turn the pain we’re all experiencing into better days for everyone.”