Target Is Handing Out $200 Bonuses to Hourly Workers Ahead of Holiday Rush

For the booming big-box retailers, the race to attract and retain front-line workers continues. Today, Target said it would hand out another $200 bonus to 350,000 hourly front-line workers to show appreciation during challenging times.

The move represents an investment of about $70 million — and is the latest effort by Target to keep team members satisfied and engaged.

The bonus will go to all eligible hourly team members in stores and distribution centers — including seasonal hires — as well as hourly team members who support Target’s guest and team member contact centers.

“In a year like no other, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they’ve provided our guests and communities,” says Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief HR officer, in a blog post. “Target’s success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests’ changing needs day after day.”

This summer, Target said it would boost its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The change, a bump from a starting wage of $13, began on July 5 as coronavirus-induced pay hikes come to an end. At that time, the company implemented another one-time cash bonus of $200 as recognition of the efforts put in by front-line store and distribution centers hourly workers, on top of the $250 to $1,500 bonuses given to hourly store team leads in April.

Target said recently it expected seasonal hiring to be on par with last year, when it hired more than 130,000 store associates. (Nearly 40% of workers, it said, typically remain with the retailer following the holiday shopping season.)

During the last several months, Walmart has rolled out a series of pay increases and bonuses to workers as well.