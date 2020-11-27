Here’s What Target Is Doing for Cyber Week — Plus the Deals to Watch

As it wraps up its monthlong Black Friday sale, Target is getting ready for its next big shopping extravaganza.

The big-box company has announced its plans for Cyber Monday, plus revealed its deals for the rest of the week. It shared that Cyber Week will kick off on Sunday and run through Dec. 5, when customers can get deep discounts on electronics, toys and home decor, as well as apparel and everyday essentials.

What’s more, on Cyber Monday itself, the Minneapolis-based chain is hosting two digital “Flash Sales” — a new event as the coronavirus pandemic upends holiday traditions for retailers and many consumers opt to stay home on the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

“We know many people are doing more of their holiday shopping online this year, so our biggest Cyber Week yet includes more deals and more ways to save than ever before,” EVP and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer Rick Gomez said in a statement. “Whether guests are buying gifts for everyone on their lists or shopping for themselves and their families, Target’s Cyber Week sale allows them to take advantage of some of our lowest prices of the season.”

On Sunday and Monday, the retailer is offering up to 50% off tech products, including Beats Studio headphones, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the 65-inch Element 4k RokuTV. It is also giving shoppers 30% off select apparel and accessories; 25% off cosmetics; and up to 50% off certain home goods.

During its “Flash Sales,” customers can get discounts on the iRobot 695, two-pack Nordic Ware aluminum cookie sheet and select KitchenAid cutlery sets from 8 a.m. through noon CT. From noon until 4 p.m. CT, the company is marking down select bObsweep floor care items, fire pits and Margaritaville blenders.

Then, for the rest of the week, Target will extend deals to certain categories each day: On Tuesday, it is offering up to 50% off power shave and dental items. Shoppers will be able to take advantage of a “buy one, get one 20% off” discount on Airtime pre-paid cards on Wednesday, while 27-inch HP computer monitors will cost 40% off (or $119.99) on Thursday. On Friday, customers will see 30% off on handbags, and Saturday’s deal will be “buy two, get one free” on movies and board games.

According to Target, most of these Cyber Week items are eligible for same-day delivery and pickup through its order pickup, drive up and Shipt services. As it prepares for heightened demand during the holidays, Target has introduced new features to its locations. It installed contactless self-checkout through the use of Wallet, the mobile payment option in its namesake app. It also invited guests to visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local outpost, and if so, they can reserve a spot then receive a text when it is their turn to enter the store.