How Target Could Rival Nike & Adidas With Its New Athletic Brand

Target has big ambitions in the athletic space.

The chain today announced the launch of All in Motion, a private-label athletic and sporting goods brand — and it says the label could do $1 billion in sales within its first year.

The size-inclusive brand launches this months with men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, as well as gear including yoga mats and hand weights. Product rolls out on Target.com Jan. 17 and will be available in stores by Jan. 24. There are no shoes for now.

“After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform — at an affordable price,” said Jill Sando, Target SVP and general merchandise manager, apparel and accessories and home, in a release.

All in Motion’s prices fall within Target’s considerably “affordable” price range, with apparel starting at $4 and going up to $70; most items will cost less than $40. Those prices are also markedly competitive with athletic market mainstays Nike and Adidas, which both produce accessibly priced items in department stores, at outlets and online.

Target isn’t just competing on the pricing front, though: The Minnesota-based chain says the quality of its pieces is in line with what “you’d expect to find with premium activewear brands.” All in Motion clothing has attributes such as UPF50+ protection, odor control, wicking and water resistance, as well as accents like zip pockets and sleeves with thumb holes. Additionally, the company said most of All in Motion’s wares are made with sustainably sourced material.

As Target launches All in Motion, the retailer is coming off a strong 2019. For Q3, Target posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.36 for Q3 — a 24.9% gain year-over-year and better than analysts’ forecast of $1.19 — with revenues for the quarter climbing 4.7% to $18.67 billion, beating predictions of $18.49 billion. Ahead of the holiday season, Target raised its full year guidance for EPS, adjusting the range to $6.25 to $6.45 from $5.90 to $6.20. While fourth quarter sales figures won’t be available until next week, the firm had predicted Q4 same-store sales gains of between 3% and 4%.

