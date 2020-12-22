21 Stores Offering Curbside Pickup This Holiday Season

Shopping this holiday season has been undoubtedly different amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but some retailers are offering services to make your experience as safe and as seamless as possible.

Stores, including Bloomingdale’s, Athleta, Macy’s and more, are offering curbside pickup for free. The service allows customers to drive up to their favorite store and wait inside their vehicle as a sales person brings their items out and loads it into their car. In order to experience the amenity, all customers have to do is place an order online and they can usually retrieve their purchased goods within the same day — sometimes within two hours. Pickup times vary from store to store, so it is suggested to call ahead.

Curbside pickup has been a saving grace as many Americans are hesitant to shop in-stores due to the global health crisis and social distancing mandates. In a spring survey by the National Retail Federation, over 90% of respondents who had tried curbside said it was convenient.

An Adobe survey in June found that 23% of U.S. online shoppers reported preferring curbside or buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS) over delivery. According to an August 2020 analysis by Coresight Research, 38 of the top 50 store-based U.S. retailers now offer a curbside pickup option, and the advisory firm expects this share to continue to grow.

Below, a list of retailers who currently offer curbside pickup.