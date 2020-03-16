These Stores Are Remaining Open for Business During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As a precautionary public safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and services across the U.S. announced that they will temporarily shutter their doors — including Nike, Under Armour and Urban Outfitters. Several states and major U.S. cities, such as Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington state, New York City and Los Angeles, have also ordered bars and restaurants to close for the time being, except for take-out services.

Not every company is closing up shop, however. Major department stores are staying open for now, as are big-box stores. According to NPD Group analyst Beth Goldstein, these large retail chains may be staying open “because they need to figure out how to manage the situation with employees and how to deal with goods that are likely still flowing in.”

“Not that all of the retailers that are closing are small players, but it’s easier to manage your own supply chain in a DTC environment than it is in a wholesale environment,” Goldstein told FN. “Maybe they are figuring out the logistical aspects of staffing up the online operations, and/or maybe they are trying to figure out if they can keep any stores open in certain areas.”

Below, FN rounds up some of the major fashion and footwear retailers who are open for business for now.

DSW

DSW on Monday celebrated the launch of the JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe line, which is available exclusively in the retailer’s physical stores and on its site. DSW stores remain open and the company proceeded with feting the line, however, it has postponed a pop-up shop in New York City due to “COVID-19 concerns around large group gatherings.” While the line is live online and in stores now, Goldstein said the brand is likely to be negatively impacted by the coronavirus situation. “Maybe there will be enough excitement about the brand to drive some online sales, but in general I don’t think consumers are thinking about spring dress footwear right now,” she told FN.

Gap

Gap Inc. stores remain open for business, but due to the evolving coronavirus situation, Gap Inc. announced reduced hours across its brands. Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic locations will operate on a pared-down schedule beginning on March 16. The company also said it will close some stores based on guidance from government officials and health authorities.

Macy’s

Macy’s Inc. stores remain open across the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s banners for now. In a statement, chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said the company has “put in place enhanced cleaning measures including additional cleaning staff in each store during open hours,” with more frequent cleaning across heavily trafficked areas including checkout stands, escalators and bathrooms. The retailer is prepared to shutter individual stores and facilities on a case-by-case basis and it said it has enacted a COVID-19 policy to ensure that employees who are infected with the virus or are ordered to quarantine will continue to receive compensation.

Nordstrom

Some Nordstrom stores have cut back their hours or temporarily closed based on local guidance, but most of the retailer’s 380 stores remain open for business. In a note to customers this month, CEO Erik Nordstrom and president and chief brand officer Pete Nordstrom said that the chain’s stores are cleaned and sanitized daily but that “the frequency and extent of those cleanings” has been increased amid the outbreak. Hand sanitizer is also available throughout the stores, and the company is ensuring employees have the necessary resources to remain healthy.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Canada-based retailer Hudson’s Bay Company will keep stores under the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue nameplates open for the time being. However, the company has adjusted Saks’ hours dependent upon location; customers can check hours for their local store by visiting Saks.com. Hudson’s Bay is operating on a reduced schedule and will now be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The company “is continuing to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation,” a spokesperson told FN.

Target

Target this weekend announced the intention to keep all 1,800-plus stores nationwide open. However, the big-box chain — which would be exempt from mandatory closures as it sells essentials such as groceries — is taking additional steps to ensure cleanliness, including adding payroll hours to clean more throughly, sanitizing checkout lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes and eliminating food sampling. The retailer has also placed limits on certain high-in-demand items, such as toilet paper and water bottles. “At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to help all families, and it’s something we take to heart in good times and bad. This is why we’ll be working hard to keep our stores open so we can be there to support you and your families,” said CEO and chairman Brian Cornell in a statement.

Walmart

Like Target, Walmart is exempt from current bans as it carries essentials. The Arkansas-based chain has decreased hours at some of its stores for the time being to allow for more frequent restocking as well as cleaning and sanitization amid the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the adjustment in hours, COO and EVP Dacona Smith assured customers that “associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.” The company has also implemented emergency leave procedures for now to prevent sick associates from coming into work, including waiving its attendance policy and ensuring up to two weeks pay for employees under quarantine.

