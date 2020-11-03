Stores Closed on Election Day 2020: Live Updates

Valentino boards up its Rodeo Drive location in Los Angeles ahead of Election Day.

The 2020 United States Presidential Election Day is finally here after an unprecedented year of campaigning.

As the country heads out to the polls, many stores and brands are watching as well. A few familiar names — think Adidas and Lululemon — announced in earlier weeks that they would be closing early or opening late as to allow their employees proper time to vote. Other companies like J.Crew and Patagonia took it a step further, shutting down storefronts and distribution centers for the entirety of election day.

Across major cities where fear of unrest loom, higher-end labels such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton and Hermès as well as smaller, local brands already begun boarding up their windows over the weekend. Many of these locations will remain open to business on election day and it is best to call your town’s location for more specified hours.

Ahead, find an updated list of all the brands and major storefronts closed or with adjusted hours for the 2020 Election Day.

Stores Closed

All U.S. locations will be closed on Nov. 3.

SoHo, Brooklyn, Kids, Miami, and Los Angeles locations will be closed on Nov. 3 and reopen on Nov. 5.

All U.S. locations will be closed on Nov. 3.

All U.S. locations will be closed on Nov. 3.

All storefronts across Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles will be closed to both drivers and pedestrians on Nov. 3 with the potential to be closed again on Nov. 4.

Stores With Reduced Hours

All U.S. locations will open at 1 p.m., allowing employees the morning off to vote.

All U.S. stores will open at noon.

All U.S. locations will close at 4 p.m. or four hours before polls close in local time.

All U.S. locations will close at 5 p.m.