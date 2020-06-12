Pride Sneakers Are Big Sellers on StockX — and Nike ‘Be True’ Is Leading All Sales

Pride sneakers often sell out quickly after their release at retail. And that popularity has continued on the resale market.

According to StockX, several Pride sneaker releases have seen strong sales on the secondary market not just in the U.S. but worldwide. To date, the “stock market of things” has recorded roughly 14,000 sales to buyers in more than 80 countries and more than 60 different models have been hits.

Sales of Nike “Be True” shoes, according to StockX, have led the way. The company’s data shows that Nike owns 90% of the Pride sneaker resale market, with Adidas, New Balance and Converse following. StockX also stated Air Max shoes dominates sales, and its Vaporfly and Vapormax models have the highest resale prices.

Top performers, according to StockX, are the Nike Air Max 90 “Be True” (2019), the Nike Air Max 720 “Be True” (2019) and the Nike Air Max 270 “Be True” (2018) are the top three most popular looks, which are responsible for more 6,500 sales, selling for an average of 25% above retail.

Further breaking down specific models, StockX said the most valuable Pride sneaker is the Nike LeBron 16 “Be True” sample that last resold for $1,500. Also, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% “Be True” (2019) sells for an average of $417 with individual pairs being purchased for more than $1,500 and the three “Be True” VaporMax models move for more than 50% higher than retail with an average price of $310.

In terms of years, StockX stated 10% of all StockX sales in June 2017 were Pride sneakers and resale prices of the themed sneakers that released that month sold for $260 on average, which is more than 40% above the retail price. Resale prices for releases in 2018 and 2019, however, haven’t fared as well.

This year, several leading brands have revealed or released their Pride Month sneakers. Nike, for instance, will deliver its “Be True” lineup stateside on June 19 (it launched in Greater China on June 5). Also, Reebok’s robust “All Types of Love” collection dropped May 18, New Balance released Pride-themed running and lifestyle looks on May 27, Under Armour made its UA Hovr Phantom 1 Slip available on May 27 and Converse released its shoes on May 29.

Looking forward, an Adidas Superstar will drop June 15 (its Nite Jogger hit stores on June 5) and Puma will deliver a slide on June 28.