StockX COVID-19 Relief Charity Auction Features Items From Allen Iverson, Karlie Kloss and Others

StockX has launched a charitable auction supporting coronavirus relief efforts with items provided by stars from the worlds of sports, fashion and entertainment.

Proceeds from auction from the “stock market of things” will benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Donations are a minimum of $10, which can be placed on a selection of items, giving you a chance to win. (StockX said on its site that the more someone donates the higher the chance of winning.)

Aside from rap megastar Eminem’s donated Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt x Eminem” sneakers, which have sold for as much as $28,000, other people of note who donated to the auction include NBA hall of famer Allen Iverson, rap stars Bun B and Fabolous, comedian Hasan Minhaj and others.

People can bid on items such as rare sneakers (including the Nike Mars Yard Overshoe x Tom Sachs), jerseys and balls signed by athletes and musicians, sneaker packages and more. StockX said there are 78 products available to win with an approximate retail value from $7 to $12,500.

To enter, a StockX account is required and a $10 donation needs to be placed on the product of your choice. Only one item can be won, however there’s no limit to the number of donations someone can submit. It is open now and will come to an end May 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It is open to legal residents of the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, France, China, and Japan who are 18 years of age or older. (Further details can be read here.)