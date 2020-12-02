StockX Has Record-Breaking Cyber Weekend Led by Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Sales

StockX had a record-breaking Cyber Weekend this year, and sneakers were a big part of it.

Of the 10 best-selling items on StockX.com from Cyber Weekend 2020, which started on Black Friday and ended on Cyber Monday, eight were sneakers.

The top-selling item, according to StockX, was the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red.” Coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 were the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Black Metallic Gold” and the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Utility Black,” respectively.

Air Jordan 1 Retro HI OG “Black/Gold” for holiday ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Utility Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Sneakers that rounded out the top 10 include the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Dark Mocha” (No. 6), the Nike Air Force 1 Low x G Dragon x Peaceminusone “Para Noise 2.0” (No. 7), the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red” in grade school sizing (No. 8), the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Carbon” (no. 9) and lastly the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Black Metallic Gold” 2020 in grade school sizing.

Aside from the shoes that sold the most, the “stock market of things” reported daily gross merchandise value growth averaging 100% compared to the same period in 2019. Additionally, a new single-day trade record was set on Black Friday — an average of one trade per second and exceeded a rate of three trades per second at peak shopping times throughout Cyber Weekend — as well as a single-day GMV record on Cyber Monday.

Also, StockX said there were 10 million visitors between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is a new record. And there were nearly 100,000 new buyers making their first StockX purchase during Cyber Weekend.