StockX Sold 250,000-Plus Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordans and Nike Dunks Resold for $55M Over Retail in 2020

With the year coming to an end, StockX has revealed its “Big Facts: 2020 Trends” report — and both Nike and Jordan Brand are featured prominently.

For starters, StockX revealed that it sold more than 250,000 women’s-exclusive Air Jordans throughout the year. In an email to FN, StockX said this mark represented 120% increase in sales. Also, there was a 200% increase in the sales of Air Jordan Mids throughout 2020.

As for Nike, sales of the iconic skate-specific Dunk silhouette — FN’s 2020 Shoe of the Year — eclipsed $55 million this year. StockX stated this $55 million figure represents the total resale premium from SB Dunks, which is calculated as the total resale value less total retail. In an email to FN, StockX stated the best-selling SB Dunk in 2020 was the Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott, that 99% of SB Dunks sold for more than retail and the average SB Dunk sold for roughly $500 throughout the course of the year — which is four-times the retail price.

Also specific to Nike, StockX stated its shoppers spent $400,000 on the sustainable Nike Space Hippie line.

Outside of the Nike Inc. banners, StockX reported a 400% increase in Yeezy Slides sales this year and a 750% increase in the sales of Crocs.

Although not part of its “Big Facts: 2020 Trends” report, StockX teamed up with Lyst at the start of the month to rank the hottest sneakers of 2020. The list was compiled through data from both Lyst and StockX using release week sales, average resale price and price premium over retail as metrics. Also, they stated price appreciation, women’s releases and emerging brands were also taken into account when making this list. The results of the data-crunching determined that the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint” was the sneaker with the greatest impact on fashion searches in 2020.