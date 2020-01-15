You Can Register to Vote in Steve Madden Stores

Times are changing. So much so that starting this month people can register to vote at Steve Madden stores across the country.

Yes, you read that right. The shoe brand has teamed up with Voto Latino for a 2020 voter registration campaign ahead of November’s presidential election to help close the gap in unregistered voters, while educating and encouraging young people to turn out to the polls. (Voto Latino is an organization co-founded by Rosario Dawson, which empowers Latinos to be agents of change.)

As of this week through March 13, 81 Steve Madden locations will encourage customers to register with a unique text code that will be displayed in stores, which then prompts an online voter registration page powered by Voto Latino. For a chance to be featured on @stevemadden social, newly registered voters can then grab an “I registered” sticker, take a selfie and post it using #GenSteveVotes.

“Based on my experiences, I’ve come to recognize how precious the right to vote is. The right to vote is everything in a democracy. I’m proud to be able to partner with Voto Latino. I think it is the noblest endeavor to aid in people coming out to vote, regardless of the way they will pull the lever,” Steve Madden said in statement.

Participating stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas are among the 81 locations. Click here to see the full list.

