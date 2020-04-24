Here Are the States Where Nonessential Stores Are Open Again

A person wearing a mask rides an MTA bus in the Bronx borough of New York.

More than 95% of Americans are under stay-at-home orders, while federal authorities continue to urge people to practice social distancing amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.

However, five weeks after lockdowns restricted movement and shuttered many businesses across the country, the United States — with the oversight of the Trump administration — is readying itself for a reopening.

Last week, the White House announced a three-phase process to restart the economy on a state-by-state basis. The plan would keep restrictions in place in the hardest-hit areas, with less-affected parts of the country able to take the first step if they can prove a downward trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period.

Here, FN rounds up the states whose stores, restaurants, parks and more public places are preparing to reopen. (This list will continue to be updated as more state leaders announce expected reopening dates.)

Alabama: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Alaska: Gov. Mike Dunleavy said that restaurants, salons and other personal service businesses in most parts of the state are set to reopen on April 24. The city of Anchorage has delayed reopening until Monday.

Arizona: The stay-at-home order are in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Arkansas: Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that businesses will open back up over the next week. If COVID-19 cases don’t climb, he added plans to reopen even more businesses on May 4.

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to announce an end date for his stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 19.

Colorado: Residents are still advised to stay at home as much as possible, but retailers that offer curbside delivery will be able to reopen starting April 27, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

Connecticut: The lockdown, said Gov. Ned Lamont, has been extended until May 20.

Delaware: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15, according to Gov. John Carney.

Florida: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Georgia: Gov. Brian Kemp plans to reopen the state on April 24, starting with fitness centers and personal care businesses. Restaurants and theaters will be able to open back up on April 27.

Hawaii: The stay-at-home order is in effect through at least April 30, said Gov. David Ige. The city of Honolulu will delay its opening until May 31.

Idaho: On April 15, Gov. Brad Little allowed some businesses that offered curbside pickup as well as drive-in and drive-thru services to reopen. His stay-at-home order is effective through the end of April.

Illinois: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 30, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Indiana: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 1, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Iowa: Although she has not issued a stay-at-home order, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency on March 17. All non-essential businesses must remain closed until April 30.

Kansas: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 3, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kentucky: Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a “Healthy at Home” order that remains in effect for an indefinite period of time. He will begin phase one of the state’s reopening on April 27, starting with the health-care sector.

Louisiana: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Maine: Gov. Janet Mills has issued a “Stay Healthy at Home” order that remains in effect through at least April 30. She also extended the civil state of emergency until May 15.

Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to introduce the state’s reopening plan on April 24.

Massachusetts: All non-essential businesses are closed until May 4, according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order.

Michigan: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Minnesota: Some businesses will be allowed to reopen starting April 27, said Gov. Tim Walz. This includes office buildings and manufacturing facilities.

Mississippi: Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to lift his shelter-in-place order on April 27.

Missouri: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 3, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

Montana: Some businesses will be allowed to reopen starting April 27, said Gov. Steve Bullock. Retailers will be able to operate after that date so long as they can enforce social distancing and limit visiting capacity.

Nebraska: Although he has not issued a stay-at-home order, Gov. Pete Ricketts launched the “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy” campaign on April 10. Many businesses remain closed until April 30, while group sports are banned until May 31.

Nevada: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

New Hampshire: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 4, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy has yet to announce an end date for his stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 21.

New Mexico: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” order, which took effect on March 22, keeps non-essential businesses closed until May 15.

North Carolina: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 8, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

North Dakota: Gov. Doug Burgum has not issued a stay-at-home order, but businesses including restaurants, salons, theaters and fitness centers, as well as schools, have closed.

Ohio: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 1, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Oklahoma: Some businesses will be able to reopen on April 24, said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Oregon: Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order, which was issued on March 23, is in effect “until ended by the governor.”

Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf, whose stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30, announced that he wants to reopen the state starting May 8.

Rhode Island: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 8, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

South Carolina: Some businesses — including department stores, clothing and accessories retailers and sporting goods chains — were allowed to reopen at 20% capacity on April 20. Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency is in place until at least April 27.

South Dakota: Gov. Kristi L. Noem has not issued a stay-at-home order.

Tennessee: After restaurants were allowed to resume operations on April 20, Gov. Bill Lee has permitted the reopening of retail stores at 50% capacity on April 29.

Texas: The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Utah: Gov. Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order is effective until May 1.

Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is effective until May 15.

Virginia: The stay-at-home order is in effect until June 10, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Washington: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 4, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.

West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justice has yet to announce an end date for his stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 24.

Wisconsin: The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 26, according to Gov. Tony Evers.

Wyoming: Gov. Mark Gordon has extended public health orders through April 30.