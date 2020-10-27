Stadium Goods Is Celebrating Its 5th With a One-Day Sale and a Limited-Edition Apparel Collection

Stadium Goods is now five years old, and the secondary sneaker market standout has released a limited-edition apparel collection to celebrate.

The anniversary apparel capsule, according to Stadium Goods, is a reflection of its “winning ways, where they’ve been, where they are and where they’re going next.” It features three items including a pair of T-shirts — long- and short-sleeved — and a crewneck sweatshirt.

The collection’s 5th Anniversary Ring short-sleeved T-shirt has a vintage look to it with its mineral wash in shades of black and gray, and because of the washing process each shirt is unique. It is slightly oversized and features a gold ring graphic on the chest. The shirt comes with a $40 price tag.

The 5th Anniversary Ring long-sleeved T-shirt, which will run you $45, comes with gold accented Stadium Goods branding on the chest and a large championship ring graphic on the back.

Lastly, the Campus crewneck sweatshirt comes with a $95 price tag. The premium Champion reverse weave cotton sweatshirt features white puff print Stadium Goods branding and the Ring logo synonymous with the collection.

The looks are available now via Stadiumgoods.com.

Additionally, Stadium Goods is hosting its annual one-day Anniversary Sale, which will let customers have 15% off everything on the website with the exception of New Balance. The sale, which is going on now, ends at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The anniversary collection and website sale comes during the same month Stadium Goods opened its Chicago store, which is located at 60 East Walton Street. The store, which opened Oct. 1, is a two-level location that takes up more than 6,000 square feet of real estate in the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district. It also has an intake center located at 1719 North Damen Avenue on Sept. 21, and because of COVID-19 restrictions, the consignment drop-off is by appointment only.