Sportie LA Paints George Floyd Memorial Mural on Its Wall of Fame

Sportie LA paid tribute to George Floyd in the best way it knows how.

The California-based footwear and apparel retailer added a memorial of Floyd to its Fame Yard outside its Melrose location. Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by white police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest.

The mural depicts the image of the 46-year-old outlined in can’t-miss neon yellow paint with his name and the words “Rest In Peace” added alongside the illustration.

A painting of George Floyd outside Sportie LA. CREDIT: Courtesy

The painting was done by local artist Shane Grammer who took to Instagram to share his work. In the caption, Grammer dedicated the memorial to Floyd as well as his “precious brothers and sisters who have found themselves the victims of racism.”

“You are precious, loved, needed and vital for our future. We see your pain. We hear your voice,”

Grammer wrote.

Sportie LA is known best for its top-of-the-line athletic pieces and must-have sneaker lineup. The regional chain was founded by Isack Fadlon and sister Orna Amzaleg. Sportie LA opened its first store, at 7753 Melrose Ave., in West Hollywood, in late 1985. The boutique, a favorite among sneaker collectors, eventually owned as many as six stores, though some have since closed, and an e-commerce site.

The retailer is also known for its iconic Fame Yard, a walled area that is constantly updated with murals and paintings of the likes of basketball stars Kobe Bryant, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso, as well as messages of hope and perseverance.