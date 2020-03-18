Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Arielle Charnas is the latest public figure to test positive for the coronavirus. The Something Navy influencer shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Telling her 1 million followers, “This morning I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19. While this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn, it’s meaning and importance completely changes when it affects you personally.”

Charnas, who has expanded her Something Navy banner into a full fledged lifestyle brand over the past six months, came under fire this week after posting the coronavirus testing procedure on Instagram Stories.

On Monday, she shared that she was feeling sick with flu-like symptoms, but was told by doctors that she did not meet criteria to get tested in New York state. She was told to self-quarantine and recover at home.

However, Charnas then updated followers on her journey on Tuesday, revealing that her friend Dr. Jake Deutsch (his partner also happens to be shoe designer Brian Atwood) would allow his urgent care facility to test her for the flu and the coronavirus.

After allowing followers to see the entire process through Instagram Stories (which took place in the front seat of her car with a swab test) social media erupted with criticisms of Charnas’ perceived privilege, with commenters noting that many are unable to receive tests across the U.S.

Charnas did not directly react to the backlash, but did write in her post this morning: “I realize that there are many individuals, both in New York City, and nationwide, who do not have the ability to receive immediate medical care at the first sign of sickness, and access to care is #1 priority in a time like this. It is the responsibility of all our government offices to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests and I acknowledge how lucky I am to have had that access.”

She also updated her follower with her plans to continue to self-quarantine, noting that her two daughters have not shown symptoms, but her husband, Brandon Charnas, is also unwell.

Other public faces who have tested positive for the coronavirus have included Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Kevin Durant.

