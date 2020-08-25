Is the Sole Society Email Threatening Legal Action Real or a Scam?

Sole Society shoppers might have received a troubling email overnight — but the message appears to be a scam.

According to Milled.com, which functions as a search engine for sales, deals and coupons through emailed newsletters, customers received an email from the footwear and accessories maker suggesting that they verify their credit cards or risk facing legal action.

“We have to do this for your past orders and current orders,” read the email. “We apologize for any inconvenience. This is a process that must be followed due to your account security and new laws.”

Customers were then directed to a shortened link as well as a button that read “Click to confirm your account.” Milled.com reported that the emails were sent between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. today.

Related Should You Match Your Shoes to Your Bag? A Celeb Stylist Weighs In This Is How 'The Bachelorette' Stars Are Flattering Their Feet in Chic Sandals Camuto Group Takes Majority Stake In Sole Society

FN has reached out to Sole Society for comment.

Watch on FN

A screenshot of the email received by customers from Sole Society. CREDIT: Milled.com

Sole Society was founded in 2011 and has since expanded its business: In late 2014, Aldo became its primary shoe and handbag supplier, and it received $8 million in funding the following summer from Nordstrom and Insight Partners. The investment enabled the Los Angeles-based firm to beef up its executive team and broaden distribution beyond the direct-to-consumer model. With the cash infusion, it was also able to open a 2,250-square-foot brick-and-mortar outpost at the Santa Monica Place shopping mall in California in December 2015. (The store has reportedly closed down.)

In August 2016, Camuto Group took a majority stake in Sole Society. At the time, then-Camuto Group CEO Alex Del Cielo explained that the new digital-focused buy will help the company ramp up its own e-commerce presence, as well as extend the shoe maker’s multibrand reach.

Then, in October 2018, DSW and Authentic Brands Group entered into a nearly unprecedented deal — in which the retailer and brand management firm, respectively, partnered to snap up Camuto Group. The acquisition gave DSW’s umbrella organization, Designer Brands, full control of Camuto Group’s sourcing, production, design and distribution infrastructure, along with a 40% share in the intellectual property of its brand portfolio, which includes labels such as Vince Camuto, Enzo Angiolini and Sole Society. ABG, on the other hand, was handed the remaining share of its IP and is responsible for growing and marketing the labels.