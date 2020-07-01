DJ Khaled Tapped to Unveil Snipes’ New Concept Store in New York

Sneaker retailer Snipes is launching a new concept store in Brooklyn, NY, this month, and to celebrate, there will be a virtual appearance by the company’s chief creative officer DJ Khaled.

“While I will not be able to be at this grand opening physically, I will be there virtually. I want to thank everyone for supporting my Snipes family during these tough times,” the music mogul said in a statement. “We are so appreciative of all the communities we serve and we will always do our best to have a positive impact there and provide a fun and safe place to shop.”

Aside from the virtual appearance on the day of the grand opening, which will take place July 9, DJ Khaled — a 2016 FN cover star — will also announce the giveaway of his “Father of Asahd” Air Jordan 3.

Snipes’ new concept store, which it has branded Snipes 2.0, is the first of this format for the company in the U.S. was designed to give shoppers “an ever-evolving mix of products through a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that turns the store into a neighborhood hub and is entirely paperless.” This type of store, according to Snipes, will replace older types of in-store displays with things such as LED panels and screens that will showcase the newest stories, styles and releases.

The store will stock product from brands including Adidas, Converse, Jordan Brand, Nike, New Balance, Puma and others.

“Opening our first 2.0 store in Brooklyn, a place that truly captures the spirit of Snipes, is remarkable and we are so proud to debut what new retail looks like to us,” Snipes USA head of marketing Adam Herstig said in a statement. “Although we are opening this store during a difficult time, we are still very excited as we continue allowing brands we carry to tell their stories while providing a space for the community to shop safely.”

The new store is located at 161 Flatbush Avenue, and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET. Safety measures will be enforced when the store opens such as a 50% occupancy limit, the requirement of face masks and six-feet social distancing. There will also be product giveaways during the grand opening from companies including Sprayground, The North Face, New Era and others.