Snipes and Puma to Bring Kiosks to Stores for National Voter Registration Day

Snipes and Puma are celebrating National Voter Registration Day in an impactful way.

The European sneaker retailer — which made its U.S. debut with the KicksUSA acquisition in May 2019 — and the sportswear brand have teamed up to place voter registration kiosks the 95 Snipes stores stateside.

In a statement, Snipes said customers can either use the Vengo kiosk or a QR code scanning sign that will bring up their local state voting site.

At four specific stores — three in Philadelphia stores and the debut Snipes 2.0 store at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY — there are interactive Vengo kiosks that will not only offer voter registration links but will also dispense reusable custom Snipes and Puma branded #UseYourVoice masks. The remaining Snipes stores will feature in-store signage with QR codes that once scanned will bring customers to the voter registration site in their respective state.

Once the customer uses the kiosk or the QR code, Snipes said the user will be asked questions in a survey about voter registration status and their state of residence, which will lead to information about how to register and vote in their state.

Aside from assisting customers to register to vote, the kiosks inside Snipes stores and the QR codes will direct consumers to their state voting websites to find out information on local polling locations until Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Although Snipes is the latest athletic retailer to announce a voter registration initiative, it’s not the first. Foot Locker, for instance, announced on Sept. 17 that it joined forces with Rock the Vote to install voter registration hubs at more than 2,000 of its namesake stores as well as Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay outposts to help its Gen Z consumers get to the polls. The initiatives begins tomorrow.