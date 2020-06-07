Snipes Will Close All North American Stores Monday in Honor of George Floyd’s Memorial Services

Snipes is honoring George Floyd by temporarily shutting down all North American stores on Monday, June 8.

The sneaker retailer, which operates more than 100 locations across the Mid Atlantic and Midwest, is also shuttering its website for the day.

“With hearts still heavy and in honor of George Floyd’s memorial services, Snipes will be closing all store locations across North America on Monday, June 8,” the company wrote on Instagram.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by white police officer Derek Chauvin. After taking Floyd into custody, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers have been charged with lower counts.

On Monday, a public viewing for Floyd will be held at Fountains of Praise in his hometown of Houston, from noon to 6 p.m. CT. Organizers say less than 600 of the church’s 2,300 seats will be filled, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

For 12 straight days, persons across the country have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of Floyd’s death. Brands across the footwear and fashion industries have issued statements condemning racism — including both those that have frequently spoken up on social issues as well as those that have typically remained silent. What’s more, numerous companies — such as Nike, H&M and Supreme — have announced donations toward fighting racial injustice.

Founded in 1998 in Essen, Germany, Snipes is one of the largest sneaker and streetwear retailers in Europe. In the U.S., the company has expanded in part through the acquisition of KicksUSA.