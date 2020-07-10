Fireworks Thrown Into Crowd at Snipes Grand Opening, Report Says

Despite today marking the grand opening of Snipes’ new store in Brooklyn, NY, there wasn’t much to celebrate.

According to a New York Post report, there were about 100 customers who had been on line outside of the store — which is located on Flatbush Avenue — ahead of the 11 a.m. ET opening when people started trying to push their way in. And at some point a witness told the publication that fireworks were thrown into the crowd.

“Before the police showed up, we had some undesirables that were taking M80s and throwing them and causing explosions,” Temple Jackson, security for the event, told the New York Post. “It got rowdy when they saw we were about to open up. People started pushing one another against the door. They were fighting, and then it got really bad. They started throwing M80s.”

As the scene became unsafe, people left the store, the report stated.

Because of the scene in front of the store, Snipes said on social media today that it would not be opening its Brooklyn location today after all. “Thank you Brooklyn for showing so much love to the new store in Flatbush,” Snipes wrote in an Instagram post. “Due to caring about the safety of our customers and staff, we will not be opening the doors today. We will announce some exciting raffles in the moments to come.”

At the start of the month, the sneaker retailer announced the July 9 grand opening of its Snipes 2.0 concept store in Brooklyn, and to celebrate, a virtual appearance from the company’s chief creative officer DJ Khaled was planned. Aside from the virtual appearance, the musician was set to to announce the giveaway of his “Father of Asahd” Air Jordan 3.